Limerick Council to take over running of housing estate

LIMERICK Council is to take over the maintenance and running of a housing estate in Castletroy.

At this month’s metropolitan meeting, members approved the move to ‘take in charge’ Bru na Gruadan.

It comes after a campaign from local residents and councillors.

The process of the council ‘taking in charge’ an estate occurs when a developer does not respond to calls to carry out maintenance works. A community can petition the local authority to assume liability and responsibility for the roads, footpaths and public areas associated with a particular estate.

Labour councillor Elena Secas has welcomed the move.

She said: “I’m delighted it has happened. One of my first motions when I got elected in 2014 was about that estate, and two others to be taken in charge. It’s interesting. It’s the second estate to be taken in charge. There is one more estate which still needs to happen.”

“I’m delighted with the news for Bru na Gruadan. Residents have had so many issues over the years. It will be good for them to know the council is going to look after the footpaths, roads and public areas,” Cllr Secas added.

The local authority will pay €3,410 in lightning and electricity bills in the community each year.