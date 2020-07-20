Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a June shooting in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a shooting incident in Limerick City on Thursday June 11, 2020.

As part of the investigation into a shooting incident at Long Pavement, Moyross, Detective Gardaí from Henry Street arrested a man, aged in his 40s, on July 20, 2020.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardaí are again appealing for anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area, particularly road users with video footage, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on 11th June, 2020 to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí have established that the shooting took place at Long Pavement in Moyross and the injured man then travelled in a green Ford Galaxy car to Castle Street.