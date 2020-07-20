BREAKING: Inmate at Limerick prison dies in custody

It was confirmed today that a prisoner at Limerick prison has died while in custody. When contacted, the Irish Prison service confirmed the death. It is understood that the man is from County Limerick died over the weekend.



"The matter is being investigated by the Governor of the prison. Gardaí have been informed and will investigate also. All deaths in prison custody are investigated by the Inspector of Prisons who reports on same," a spokesman for the Prison Service stated.

More to follow