Limerick man Billy Grieves seeks government 'clearance' for river work

A NORTHSIDE man is bidding for government permission to carry out work to clear weeds and create environmental displays with the dead foliage.

Billy Grieves from Kileely was ordered by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s national parks department to cease work along the Condell Road, where he had already cleared “four or five lorry loads” of litter from the river.

A landscape gardener by trade, he said he was doing it out of a love for his city.

“I noticed trees had been chopped and just left on the river bed. I've been tidying up, I'be been taking the dead foliage so the birds can move about freely. I've been cutting the dead foliage off the riverbed. I've been removing it, stacking it, and I'm hoping to use all the dead wood along the landscape,” he explained.

Despite being ordered to stop, Billy admitted he could not keep away.

Now, in a move which is being supported by Limerick’s Sarah Beasley, of the Aontu party, Billy is to appeal to the Department for a permit to work.

“Billy undertakes this on his own volition and at personal, financial expense, has been admired by many local residents for his commitment to cleaning up the bank whilst maintaining and protecting the local nature reserve,” she said.

Prior to his ban, Billy had cleared a huge amount of dead wood from along the riverbank, but still wants to put to good use.

He explained: “I want it inserted along the front-edge of the bank. I'm going to cut four foot lengths, drive two-foot down stakes, put a barrier on the front edge to make it nice. I want to do a bit of weaving with the foliage I'm cutting back. It would be used as a trap to collect plastics, rubbish and litter, but also prevent people dropping in the river.”

Billy says he had been working on the Condell Road for the last 12 weeks, and up to 10 hours some days, as well as spending his own money on gear including waterproof pants and chainsaws.

“It’s something I’m passionate about. I take pride in my city. I love my city, I love the environment, I love the wildlife,” he said.

The Department of Heritage, Culture and the Gaeltacht did not respond to a request for comment from the Limerick Leader last night.