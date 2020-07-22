Habitual offender jailed for Limerick burglary

A HABITUAL criminal has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to multiple offences, writes David Hurley.

Robert Benn, 26, of no fixed abode has been warned by a judge that his recidivist behaviour has to stop and cannot continue.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Ronan O’Reilly told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant broke into a commercial premises at Denmark Street in the early hours of October 3, last.

Mr Benn, who has 115 previous convictions, kicked in the front door and stole €10 from the premises. He was later identified from CCTV and made some admissions when arrested.

The defendant has also pleaded guilty to several counts of theft and criminal damage relating to the targeting of parked cars at locations across the city later on the same day.

The detective says a number of car windows were smashed and that property including cash, a gearbag and a mobile phone were stolen.

Barrister Aaron Desmond BL said his client was “extremely intoxicated” when arrested and he told the court he has longstanding addiction issues which he has been addressing while in custody.

Seeking leniency, he asked the court to note his client’s cooperation and the fact that there was no violence perpetrated.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said it is a concern that Mr Benn continues to relapse when released from prison and that this cannot continue.

“The public is entitled to expect to be able to safely park their cars and close their businesses,” he said.

He imposed a four year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months.