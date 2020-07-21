No twin room at UL as college confirm free accommodation for international students during self-isolation

A REDUCTION in course fees for the next academic year is not being considered by the University of Limerick.

However, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic the university has announced a number of changes in relation to accommodation for the forthcoming semester.

These include the removal of the twin room option as well as not charging international students who reserve a place in one of the student villages, for their two weeks of self-isolation.

On campus accommodation is available for the autumn semester and the academic year, albeit at a later start date.

“UL subsidiary Plassey Campus Centre Ltd, which manages the student residencies on campus, is reviewing a flexible model as an alternative option, however this is still being considered and further detail will be given to students in the coming weeks if it is available,” said a spokesperson for the university.

While the twin room accommodation option will not be available for the coming academic year, rental fees as advertised for single rooms still apply. However, rental fee instalment amounts will be revised to reflect the new start date of the term.

In correspondence sent to students, Professor Ann Ledwith, dean of Graduate and Professional Studies at the university said that under the present public health guidelines international students will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before the start of the semester.

“We understand that having to arrive two weeks before the start of the semester imposes an additional cost on our international students. To help ease this burden, for students who reserve a place in one of our student villages, the cost of accommodation (excluding meals) for the two weeks of self-isolation will be free,” she stated.