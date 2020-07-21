Limerick company’s survey shows 86% want to continue working from home

MORE than eight in every ten workers forced to work from home due to Covid-19 want to continue doing so after the pandemic.

A report put together by Plassey company Action Point, headed by current Chamber president David Jeffreys, has revealed some 86% of staff across the country would stay in their home office, rather than travel to work for at least one day a week. Some 68% of the more than 2,000 people surveyed said they would be happy to stay at home for two working days a week.

It’s a trend which is being reflected in some of Ireland’s top companies, both both Twitter and Facebook already putting in place permanent remote working policies.

However, the report also reveals challenges with working remotely, with 40% of those surveyed missing the communication with their co-workers and 36% missing the office itself.

Keeping a regular schedule was cited as a fear among 29% of home workers, with the problems associated with social isolation also presenting an issue at the same level.

However, a number of upsides were cited – the most important one for those surveyed being the time saved on the home-to-work commute, with 67% citing this as a major factor.

Flexibility with the schedule (50%) and extra family time (46%) were also factors, while two further benefits were less distractions and a casual dress code.

Some 40% of those surveyed say they had greater productivity working from home.

Action Point is facilitating the possibility of home working for staff across the region, and has warned that some remote workers are not using the strongest of protections for their computers as perhaps they could do.

Founded in 2005, the firm employs almost 100 people in Limerick, Britain and the USA.

It provides custom software development and IT services to clients in many sectors including manufacturing, government and financial services.