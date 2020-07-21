‘Shuttle system’ planned for Limerick’s Mill Road is a cause for concern - admits Daly

A ONE-WAY stop/go system planned as an upgrade to the Mill Road area is presenting a major problem to local residents.

As part of a multi-million euro investment, a new 600-metre foot and cycle path is to be built along what is one of Limerick’s most troublesome bottlenecks.

At a meeting, residents expressed opposition to a 170m stretch of this, which will be designed as a “shuttle system”.

Independent councillor Frankie Daly says this will not work, and he has urged the new shared surface to go behind a group of nine homes where a common area lies.

“In its present format, I'd be very apprehensive to support it, and I think the consensus of the residents is we need to look at an alternative option.

It might be a bit more expensive, but I think we need to be mindful it's for the people who live down there who will benefit. The tenet of the plan is excellent, the first phase is over 430m set back. That's welcome and it will provide for safety nets. But I think the 170m shuttle system, we need to bring people with us on,” he said.

As it’s planned, part of the route would represent a one-way shuttle with traffic lights, as well as a yield priority system.

”The consensus I’m getting if we work with the Diocesan office, council and residents, we might go behind nine houses instead of turning it into a one-way stop-go system. It's too narrow as it is at the moment. This alternative needs to be looked at as a serious option,” Cllr Daly warned.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan confirmed council will be putting the original proposal forward as an application in the coming weeks – and urged residents to have their say, as it will ultimately be councillors who have the final sign off on the €1m plan.

“This is not a done deal. These plans can be adapted to best suit the concerns of local people,” he stated.