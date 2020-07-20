WATCH: EPA warning over Limerick gasworks site

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned Gas Networks Ireland to up its performance after scores of complaints of “odours” from its Limerick site.

The regulator has placed the old gasworks site in O’Curry Street on a watchlist for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards. It’s anticipated there will be further sanction​.

It comes as a local businessman says he’s had to take the unprecedented step of closing his furniture store on the advice of his doctor, amid health concerns regarding on going at the gasworks site.

"I've been told by doctors to leave immediately. That the toxins in my blood are very high, and my blood pressure is through the roof. I could have detrimental health issues if I do not take a long break from here. I'll monitor my health, head to the west of Ireland and see if I improve and I can re-open," claimed Derrick Amrein who runs the Chisel and Oak furniture store.

As part of a multi-million euro project, Gas Networks Ireland is carrying out “soil stabilisation” at the three-acre site in a bid to make it ready for commercial development.

But locals have complained of the spray of "deodoriser" and pollutants and the "terrible smells."

For its part, Gas Networks Ireland says disturbance of the soil can give rise to “some odour” from the coal tar. But they said 90% of the soil at the site has been remediated over the last year.

They said air quality and odour levels are constantly monitored.

Despite this, Mr Amrein has closed his showroom, which was set to provide employment for disadvantaged youngsters, as well as working with the Men's Shed movement.

Another local businessman, car mechanic, Carlos De Scheemaeker says dust from the site has gathered on vehicles in his yard, while resident Fiona Lysaght says she’s “seriously concerned”.

She says she’s had a variety of health issues since the works started, adding: “It’s been such a serious strain on the community and should never have been allowed to get to this stage.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell​ met with locals on Friday and has pledged to take their concerns further.

Mr Amrein ​has placed a banner overhead his premises - which only opened 12 months ago - stating he's been forced to close due to the alleged "toxins in the air" from the cleaning of the neighbouring land.

Asked when he hopes to re-open, he said: "I don't know. I've no control on it. It depends how my health is."

"At the moment, I'm drained every day. I have no energy, I'm feeling physically sick. My skin is very itchy all the time. I have headaches and I'm getting physically sick every day," he added.

Local residents have criticised Gas Networks Ireland for not consulting with them. Today, a campaign of opposition on social media begins.

Mr Amrein added: "All my neighbours are complaining bitterly about this. They are saying they can't work from home. They were saying they cannot enjoy outdoor space, they must leave the area because of the smell. A lot of people are citing sickness."

He added: "The lack of communication. It's unbelievable. You ask them when they are finishing. They told us in February they'd finish in March. Now it's almost August, and there is no end date. This could go on-and on. It should never have happened here. The tar should have been cleaned off site, not on site, where there is a huge population. It's like communicating with a brick wall. We just want transparency. Does Gas Networks Ireland know this is toxic? If they do, is that not a problem?"