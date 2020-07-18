BREAKING: No new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick for eighth day-in-a-row

THERE have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the eighth-day in-a-row.

The number remains at 589 this Saturday evening. There was a minor glitch in the dashboard earlier as Thursday's figures had been uploaded but it has since been resolved.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that two people with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, July 17, the HPSC has been notified of 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,750 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against Covid-19.

"Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

"Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of two metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

"Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress Covid-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society," said Dr Glynn.