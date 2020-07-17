Woman arrested after seizure of cocaine and MDMA in Limerick suburb

GARDAI have arrested a woman and seized over €4,500 worth of suspected drugs in Dooradoyle on July 16.

As part on an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick city, gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the Dooradoyle area at around 8.30pm.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €3,345 of cocaine, €1,200 of MDMA and a small amount of cannabis herb. Gardaí also seized a quantity of empty plastic capsules, a vacuum pack, weigh scales. mixing agent and bags.

The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit attended and carried out an examination of the scene and photographed all of the seized items. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station. She was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released.



A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.