Man charged in connection with alleged acid attack in Limerick

A MAN, aged in his 30s, arrested in connection with an assault - in which a male is believed to have had a corrosive substance thrown in his face - has been charged.

The offence allegedly occurred at a house in Garryowen on the night of June 13. The accused is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The injured party presented himself to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. He was then transferred to Cork University Hospital and then to St James Hospital in Dublin for specialist treatment. In total the young man spent a month in hospital and continues to undergo treatment for his injuries.