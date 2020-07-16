Limerick people asked to keep eye out for missing woman who has local links

GARDAI are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Ann O'Donoghue, aged 68 years, who is missing from the Annagry area of Donegal.

The Leader has learned that Ms O'Donoghue has links through family to County Limerick.

She is described as being 5'2", with blonde shoulder length hair and of slim build.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.