Limerick councillor calls for improvements to R513 'sooner, rather than later’

IF THE R513 Limerick to Mitchelstown road is busy now what will it be like when work eventually starts on the M20 and traffic is diverted?

Cllr Martin Ryan raised the issue at a Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal meeting. He put down a motion calling for the council and Department of Transport to review the heavy traffic loading on the R513; assess what improvements can be put in place and if it needs to be upgraded to national route status.

Cllr Ryan said it is the main artery through the municipal district and the main connection of Limerick and Cork outside the N20.

“Safety is a concern in parts. It is a very busy road. I put this motion down for the work to be done because when the M20 works start there are going to be a lot of diversions to the R513,” said Cllr Ryan.

Many motorists switched to the R513 due to the works and long tailbacks in Buttevant and continue to use that route since. There is also better access to Cork airport or the hospital compared to the N20.

Cllr Ryan pointed to stretch at Kilglass near Mitchelstown which has no safety barriers.

“Any mishap and you are straight down into the valley. The foundation and structure of the road between Herbertstown and Caherconlish is not good. It is subsiding and moving. There aren’t even cat’s eyes.

“If it needs to be upgraded to a national road then the TII should get involved,” said Cllr Ryan.

The Cappamore man referred to the number of accidents on the R513.

“The safety of commuters and local people using the road is a priority. Improve it sooner, rather than later,” said Cllr Ryan, who knows a thing or two about roads as he and his brothers run Martin Ryan & Sons Haulage from Cappamore.

Cllr Ger Mitchell has an auctioneering business in Hospital on the R513 and says he can “hardly cross the road” due to the volume of traffic.

He repeated his call for the M20 to be scrapped and the motorway be put in east Limerick. Cllr Mitchell argues that if you connect up to the Northern Distributor Road you improve access to UL, industrial estates, bypass Tipperary Town and connect to Cahir where there is already a motorway.

“Then go left for Dublin or right for Cork. Due to Brexit we need better connectivity with Rosslare. With the new economic climate it needs to be looked at again. It is half the cost of the M20. A feasibility should be carried out,” said Cllr Mitchell.

Cathaoirleach John Egan said there were some “desperate dangerous spots” on the R513. He called for a barrier to be erected where the school bus crash was in 2018 between Caherconlish and Herbertstown.

“Getting through Hospital can be a pure nuisance if cars are parked up on the kerb,” said Cllr Egan.

Cllr Eddie Ryan made the point that a lorry going from Foynes to Rosslare has to go through Tipperary Town.

“They are not exploring all the angles,” said Cllr Ryan.

Cllr Mike Donegan asked if he could get clarity on the numbers of vehicles using the R513 daily.

Cllr Brigid Teefy said the R513 is particularly busy with many trucks. She said this is reflected by the amount of people living in the towns and villages calling for traffic calming measures.

In reply to Cllr Martin Ryan’s motion, Brendan Kidney, senior executive engineer, said Limerick City and County Council will carry out a detailed review of the traffic loadings on the R513 Caherconlish to Mitchelstown Road, which will involve detailed traffic counts, volumes and vehicle types at several locations on the route.

“When the information is compiled, a detailed request for funding will be submitted to the Department of Transport to carry out improvement works.

“At present Limerick City and County Council have no plans to apply for upgrade of the status of the road to a national road,” said Mr Kidney.