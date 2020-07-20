Limerick teachers thanked for generous support

LIMERICK teachers have played their part in the INTO teachers’ union raising a massive €55,000 for CMRF Crumlin, which is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family.

This year due to Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, tickets were available online from €10 with the chance to win incredible prizes up to a value of €10,000.

All proceeds from the 2020 draw will provide continued support for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) research project in the National Children's Research Centre (NCRC).

“The INTO is delighted and very proud to once again support CMRF through their annual members’ raffle,” said Mary Magner, president of the INTO.

“Thank you to our members in County Limerick for their generosity in raising €55,000 in the 2020 raffle. This year despite restrictions with Covid-19, our members got behind the online raffle. It will benefit thousands of children all over Ireland in their most vulnerable sick moments, and their parents through periods of strain and worry.”

The hospital treats upwards of 150,000 children each year from all over Ireland.

“Every family in our school communities knows of a child who has received treatment in Crumlin hospital,” said Ms Magner.