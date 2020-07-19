Limerick Council to compulsorily acquire derelict buildings

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed its intention to compulsorily acquire a number of and derelict buildings across the city and county.

The local authority has published more than a dozen statutory notices on its website and at the properties which it intends to acquire under the provisions of the Derelict Sites Act, 1990, as amended.

The properties to be acquired include a number of residential units and a former pub – none of which are currently occupied or in use.

All of the properties have been listed on the Derelict Sites Register for some time.