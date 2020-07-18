Limerick suburb goes live on top social networking site

ONE of Limerick’s biggest suburbs finally has its own community page on the social media web site Facebook.

Siobhan McMahon, who lives on the Golf Links Road set up the Castletroy Community Group Facebook page in May last.

And in that time, it’s grown to having more than 110 ‘followers’ on the web site.

Siobhan set up the page after noticing that neighbouring parishes had their own Facebook community pages highlighting what is going on.

Taking up the story, she said: “We found there wasn't one for the greater area of Castletroy. My friend John Giltenan lives in London, and comes from Caherdavin, who have their own community page. He has been saying to me for years that I should do it. Would I be interested in creating a page.”

“So I finally got around to it. The two of us put our heads together and became the administrators to start it off, and it's taken off from there since. I think we've over 100 members in a short period,” she explained.

To make the page interesting and relevant to the people of Castletroy, Siobhan scours the Internet for information using hashtags on another social media web site, Twitter, and looking for things to do with Castletroy elsewhere on Facebook.

Of course, she also shares relevant stories which are published on the Limerick Leader's web site, www.limerickleader.ie

“If I see anything important, I share it. It’s hopefully a one-stop shop for everything in Castletroy,” Siobhan told the Limerick Leader.

She acknowledged it has become more important in recent times for older people, or those in the risk categories who have had to remain at home due to the spread of Covid-19.

While the page is aimed at people in Castletroy, all are welcome to join.

Search Castletroy Community Group on Facebook for more information.