Land in Limerick sold for just a 'tenner'

COUNCILLORS have approved a land sale in Kilmallock for less than the price of a cup of coffee per square metre.

At this month’s local authority meeting, members formally approved the transfer of 19 square metres of land at Gortboy in the town for a total fee of just €10 – or €1.90 per square metre.

One of the powers that councillors have is the sale of land owned by the local authority to private individuals and companies.

Occasionally - including in this case - the area in question is not owned by the local authority, but the transfer is being made to correct a previous boundary anomaly.

Various parcels of land come before members each month for approval. Normally, these land sales are passed without discussion. At this month's council meeting - held in the Limerick Racecourse due to social distancing requirements - some 18 separate land transfers were approved.

This is due to the fact members had not met since January, with the Covid-19 pandemic putting paid to the scheduled meetings in March and May.