Limerick signals a new dawn for family who overcame Covid-19 in direct provision

AS we all begin to adjust to the ‘new normal’ with a fresh appreciation for the simpler things in life, one man and his family are learning to adjust to typical family-life again in their new home in Limerick after a difficult six months in direct provision.

The family, who wish to remain anonymous, arrived in Ireland in December seeking safety and security away from the war and conflict in their country. Upon arrival in Ireland, the family of five were moved to emergency accommodation for asylum seekers in a hotel located in a rural part of the country. The family shared one room within the hotel and had no access to cooking facilities, outdoor space or nearby amenities and with the arrival of Covid-19 in Ireland, life in the hotel became even more difficult.

“It was really horrible,” explained the father, referring to their time in direct provision during Covid-19.

“It is difficult to describe. No words can describe it.”

The family shared a typical hotel room during their time in direct provision emergency accommodation, with a double bed, two single beds and what the father described as “a bed for children”. Their only option for food was meals provided by the hotel which the father describes as being unsuitable for his wife and children. In late March, after a mandatory 10-days in quarantine for the entire hotel, the father tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the family into what would be a total of two months in isolation within the room.

While isolating, the father explained feeling “neglected” by the hotel during the difficult period as he, his wife and children relied on friends to bring them food and check on them daily.

“It was like a prison for me and my kids,” he said.

“They isolated people but didn’t ask about the children, about my wife. Nobody asked anything. They just neglected us.”

When mass testing was carried out in the hotel towards the end of the man’s illness, his pregnant wife was confirmed to be infected with the virus and they entered another difficult period of isolation. During this time, the father recalls that there were a total of 35 confirmed cases within the hotel.

Like most parents across Ireland during lockdown, the mother and father were faced with many challenges in keeping their children healthy, happy and entertained. Attempting this while living within one room, however, was a more difficult task. Describing how the difficulties they faced affected his wife, who is due their fourth child this month, the man depicted the struggle many parents face while living in direct provision.

“She was always feeling worried. Feeling sad. I cannot describe it, but she was always crying. Always crying. She tried to be strong because she sees me, but I could see her eyes. I see tears all the time,” he explained.

“But now, it is much better. She can cook, she can do anything here in Limerick,” he said.

After their two-month struggle with battling the virus and difficult living conditions, the family were excited to be transferred to a new location - a direct provision centre in Limerick. Despite not knowing anything about Limerick aside from what they saw on Google Maps two days before the move, they were hopeful for some improvements.

“Now, I can start being happy. [The kids] were very happy when they heard that we had to transfer to another location, and they are very happy here,” explained the father.

“We now have a sitting room, and me and my wife have our own room. We have a TV, a kitchen and our life can now start to be organised,” he added of the apartment-style accommodation.

The family are also enjoying the sense of community they see in Limerick and are excited to become a part of it.

“Here, I see community and also better education for me and my wife to improve our language. They bring all the teachers here and we want to apply for English courses to improve our English.”

The time in emergency accommodation was an immense challenge for the family, affecting the mental and physical health of both the mother and father. For many parents in direct provision, these challenges continue but, for this family, the move has marked a new start in what the father described as “our home”.

“Everything is different now. Our family is happy. The kids are playing with our kids and their mentality is good, not like before. Before, they were not eating but now we are cooking for them and they are eating and happy and hoping to go to school soon.”

Maeve Lee is studying for an MA in Journalism at NUI Galway