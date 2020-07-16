Portacabin stolen from Limerick construction site

GARDAI are appealing for information after a portacabin was stolen from a construction site in Limerick city.

The incident happened in the Castletroy area in recent days and gardai say the culprits would have required large machinery to carry out the theft.

“This was a big operation when you consider the size of a cabin and the machinery required to lift it and move it,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the theft should act as a warning to those involved in the construction industry.

"I want to highlight the importance of good security at a building site now that tools and building machinery are is great demand and the criminals can be very organised," she said.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the theft.