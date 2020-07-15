Funeral arrangements for ex-Limerick footballer killed in hit and run crash announced

FUNERAL arrangements for the late Noel McGrath, who died following a hit and run crash on the N7 near Nenagh on Saturday afternoon, have been announced.

Mr McGrath, from Oola, was driving while his wife Doris was in the passenger seat. The driver of the other car involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene. Two men have since been arrested by gardai. Mrs McGrath suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At the family's request Mr McGrath will repose at his sister's home at Killcoolan, Ballyneety, Eircode V94 E43X from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday. To follow government guidelines and strict social distancing, hand shaking is discouraged.

Requiem Mass for family will take place on Friday at 11.30am in the Church of the Scared Heart, Oola, and cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

Mr McGrath is a former Oola and Limerick footballer and chief officer in Limerick, Mountjoy and Portlaoise Prisons.

Eddie Stapleton, Doon, worked with Mr McGrath in Limerick and Portlaoise Prisons and outside the high walls they became firm friends.

"Noel was one of nature's gentlemen," said Mr Stapleton.

"He was a great officer and well able to deal with situations if they arose. He had a great way of talking to inmates if they were troublesome. He was very well respected by everyone. We all like to say good words when someone had died but that's a fact about Noel," he continued.

The two men played against each other for Limerick and Tipperary respectively in the mid 1970s.

"He played around midfield and was a fine footballer. He was a great all round sportsman. The gym was a priority.

"He was a very knowledgeable man on football and hurling. He was well versed on any subject and highly intelligent. He could make conversation with anybody. It is terribly sad," said Mr Stapleton.

Mr McGrath is predeceased by his sister Josephine Higgins. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Doris, sons Michael and Ross, daughters Audrey and Kelly, grandchild Lauren, son-in-law Mark, brothers John Joe, Brendan and Haulie, sisters Imelda and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.