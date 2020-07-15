Click and collect zones go live in Limerick

THREE ‘click and collect’ zones have become operational in Limerick city centre this Wednesday afternoon.

Parking spaces have been given a green strip to denote areas where shoppers can come into the city to collect items over a 15 minute period. These will be items they may have ordered on the internet, or over the telephone.

"It is good to see this, it is progressive and is the right way forward," said Brian Mortell, who runs a restaurant and seli on Roches Street, where two areas have been earmarked for the new scheme.

"Cars," he added, "don't bring businesses, pedestrians do and we need more of them."

The other spot earmarked is in William Street, with more potentially following.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler, who has campaigned for click and collect for a long period has welcomed the move.

He said: “I think this in idea which is worth trying out. It supports local businesses in the city centre to keep them viable, and also as a public health measure because individuals can merely open their boot and have their items dropped in. It would reduce their need to have contact. It will support those who have immuno-diseases or who might be at risk of Covid-19.”

This comes with a number of the other measures under the mobility plan set to go live in the coming days.

Cycle lanes are this afternoon being installed over the Shannon Bridge, and will be operational tomorrow. While the temporary closures of some streets, it is hoped, will be operational next weekend.

The conversion of parking spots into outdoor seating area is also under way, and will go live next week.