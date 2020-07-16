‘Dr Tony Holohan will be honoured in the proper way in Limerick’ - Cllr Michael Collins

THE Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins has promised to make sure Dr Tony Holohan is honoured locally “in the proper way”.

It comes as Dublin City Council unveils plans to confer the Freedom of the capital city on the chief medical officer, who until recently, was an ever present on daily broadcasts updating the nation on the state of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan, who was educated at Sexton Street CBS, has taken time out of the role to care for his wife, and Mayor Collins says he wants to wait until later in the year to decide how he should be honoured in Limerick.

Although born in Dublin, the physician grew up in Limerick, Before he was at Sexton Street, his formative years were spent at Monaleen National School.

And, as revealed by this newspaper back in March, his family lineage goes back to Cappamore, and the Ryan “Luke” family, with the young doctor a frequent visitor to his mother’s home place.

Mayor Collins said he was already weighing up honouring Dr Holohan before Dublin made its announcement – and had discussed his plans with management at Limerick City and County Council.

“I want to wait until later in the year after this crisis has passed,” he said, “I, as mayor, will deal with it at a time when I feel it is appropriate. In time, when I feel the moment is right, and the time is right, we will honour him.”​

Asked about the potential of affording Dr Holohan the Freedom of Limerick – an accolade very rarely handed down – the mayor declined to comment on that specific.

”I don't want to pre-empt something that might not happen. But it's something that I as mayor would like to appropriately honour the work that he has done over the course of the pandemic. He has a huge Limerick connection obviously and it's great we should be honouring people who do extraordinary things for their country. I would put him in that category,” he told the Limerick Leader.

The Newcastle West man feels since he stepped down as chief medical officer, people have stopped watching the daily updates, as the coronavirus appears, mercifully, to be tailing off.

“He [Dr Holohan] had this calming effect on the whole country. When he would tell you to do something, then you'd actually do it. I think people like familiarity, and he was a familiar face for the HSE and the Department of Health during this pandemic,” he said.

Despite leading Ireland’s fightback to the deadly disease, Dr Holohan still last month managed to find time to congratulate the Leaving Certificate students at Castletroy College through a virtual graduation ceremony.

He said then: “You are attending a fantastic school in an area I know well. I grew up for a good part of my childhood in Castletroy. In my time the school you were in was green fields. I used to walk across them as a short cut to visit my friend.”

“I never experienced the school directly but I know about the school and community. For a relatively new school has had significant impact - academically, sporting and in terms of inclusivity and how it deals with community and supports students,” said Dr Holohan.