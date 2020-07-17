Limerick councillors want mobile CCTV used to name and shame illegal dumpers

IT IS TIME to get tough on dumping and name and shame perpetrators declared Cllr Mike Donegan at a Cappamore-Kilmallock district meeting.

He called on the council to allocate funding to purchase mobile CCTV units that can be installed and monitored to combat illegal dumping.

Cllr Donegan also wants to know if the council has the power to publish the names, addresses and penalties handed out to those fined and convicted of a littering offence. The Kilmallock man said some people take it for granted that the council or local Tidy Town group will clean up after them.

“Over the last eight weeks I have been contacted by numerous individuals, groups and Tidy Towns in relation to the increase in illegal dumping, fly tipping and littering in the district.

“Kilmallock, Effin, Ardpatrick and many more, as well as the recycling centre, fell victim to fly tipping. People were doing a bit of clearing out during Covid-19 and the recycling centre had large queues on a number of occasions, which is great to see. However, we are all frustrated by the ever-increasing levels of dumping and littering across the district,” said Cllr Donegan.

“It is great to see Tidy Town groups and residents associations back in action again despite the fact that there will be no judging this year. It’s critical that we as a local authority support these groups.

“For example, here in Kilmallock, the CE scheme has been cleaning up messes left behind. The local fishing club members had to clean out the river. A certain cohort of people in our communities think they can dump rubbish willy nilly around the place,” said Cllr Donegan.

He continued: “This motion is to purchase mobile CCTV units, even if we have to fund it from GMA, that we can assign to blackspots that we know of, and ringfence them for the district.”

Cllr Donegan also asked for a report outlining the extent of use of mobile CCTV equipment to tackle the issues of littering and illegal dumping; the number of locations used over the past two years and the number of fines/prosecutions that resulted from their use.

And it isn’t just household rubbish, furniture and mattresses being dumped, he also let fly at the OPW.

“The OPW was carrying out ‘hydrometrics’ - cleaning out the river at the north bridge in Kilmallock. They left all the flood debris flow down the river.

Cllr Martin Ryan said dumping is one of the most disgusting things to see. He wants to see societal change around dumping similar to smoking in pubs.

“Smoking inside in pubs just isn’t accepted now. Some people even have small household bags of rubbish that they throw out car windows. They don’t even stop. We need more cameras to try and create a deterrent,” said Cllr Ryan.

He said there are recycling centres in Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Mungret but none in east Limerick.

“It is 45 minutes to an hour to travel to Kilmallock. If a suitable site was identified in east Limerick it might be a deterrent. The Slieve Felim mountains are covered in couches and mattresses,” said Cllr Ryan.

Cllr Brigd Teefy said mobile cameras placed at litter blackspots are very effective.

“There definitely has been a lot more rubbish dumped in the last couple of months,” said Cllr Teefy, who also brought up the problem of unlicensed waste collectors.

Cllr Eddie Ryan said swooping in with mobile CCTV at certain locations “works very well”.

Cathaoirleach John Egan listed off a number of areas in Murroe that have been badly hit.

“It is only a minority of people but they are doing untold damage,” said Cllr Egan.

Cllr PJ Carey suggested a system like TV licence inspectors. He said homeowners should have to give evidence of how they dispose of their waste - bin collection, recycling centre, sharing a bin etc.

“I’d rather nip it in the bud than afterwards,” said Cllr Carey.

Cllr Ger Mitchell said those doing the dumping should be named and shamed.

“It is an insult to the Tidy Towns, council staff and other volunteers that they have to pick up other people’s rubbish,” said Cllr Mitchell.

Sean Coughlan, director of service, said it had got particularly bad over the last few weeks on quieter roads and scenic areas. He agreed that mobile cameras are “hugely effective”.

Mr Coughlan said €600,000 was spent annually on supporting the recycling centres which is a “significant part of the budget”. He said they would look at the possibility of a recycling centre in east Limerick as per Cllr Martin Ryan’s suggestion.