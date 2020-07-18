Violent Limerick criminal jailed over robberies

A SERIAL offender who threatened an elderly woman and robbed a young student in separate incidents on the same day has been jailed for three and-a-half years.

Limerick Circuit Court was told Patrick Quilligan, 29, of O’Connor Park, Ardagh has a propensity for violence and previously served a lengthy prison for assaulting and robbing a taxi driver.

Detective Garda John Sheahan said the first incident happened at Dunnes Stores, Harvey’s Quay at around 5.45pm on January 11, 2019.

He said Mr Quilligan entered the store and stole a kitchen knife which he then used to threaten a woman as she was loading her groceries into her car.

”He manoeuvred himself between her and her car and demanded her handbag,” he told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting.

Despite being threatened, the woman, who was aged in her 60s, stood her ground and Mr Quilligan fled empty-handed.

Around an hour later the defendant approached a student after she got off a bus near where she lives at Old Cratloe Road.

Detective Garda Sheahan said that having initally engaged in conversation with the young woman, Mr Quilligan produced a knife and demanded money from her.

“She was in fear and she gave him €3,” said Mr O’Sullivan who added that Mr Quilligan then went with the woman to her accommodation.

Having entered the property, he later climbed out a window and left after security were alerted to his presence.

Following his arrest the defendant, who has 59 previous convictions, told gardai he had committed the offences to get money to pay for drugs.

Lorcan Connolly BL said his client made full admissions and did not try to minimise what had happened.

”He was not in a good place,” he said adding Mr Quilligan has taken “considerable steps” since to deal with his issues since

Judge O’Donnell imposed a five year prison sentence, suspending the final 18 months.