Limerick TD speaks on Sinn Fein bill regarding ‘tactical layoffs’

SINN Fein has published a bill which it hopes will protect workers and stop “tactical redundancies”.

It comes in the wake of Debenhams’ decision to put its Irish stores into liquidation, in a move which has seen 110 people lose their jobs in Limerick.

Speaking on the bill which was launched by party justice spokesperson Louise Reilly, Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan said: “The treatment of Debenhams workers has been frankly appalling. The company is walking away from its responsibility to staff and away from any form of constructive engagement with unions.”

Since the closure, ​staff have maintained an around-the-clock picket at the front and rear of the store in O’Connell Street, in a bid to prevent stock leaving the premises.

Mr Quinlivan said: “These workers deserve more. Many of the employees of the Limerick branch of Debenhams have been working at the company for over ten years and the treatment they have received is a slap in the face when you consider the years of service.”

The bill will provide protections for employees in collective redundancy situations where the employer is insolvent.