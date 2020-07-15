Limerick public asked to consider care options before presenting to Emergency Department

UL Hospitals Group are reminding members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL this week.

In recent days, the teams on site have seen high volumes of patients attending, including many frail elderly patients requiring admission.

In the 24-hour period up to 8am on July 15, a total of 215 patients attended the Emergency Department. There were 232 attendances in the previous 24-hour period. The average number of daily attendances during 2019 was 195.

At 8am this morning there were 35 admitted patients in the ED waiting for a bed. In addition there were a further 23 patients in two assessment units waiting for admission.

The majority of these patients are in single rooms or assessment bays. A total of 8 of these patients were on trolleys on corridors between these three locations.

The hospital expects that the ED will be busy throughout the day and are reminding members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the department.

Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and St John’s is open from 8am to 7pm.

Injury Units are for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns. More information on our Injury Units is available here

Members of the public with a less serious illness can contact their GP or out of hours GP service.

Patients with symptoms of COVID -19 must contact their GP by phone in the first instance and not present in person at the GP surgery or the ED.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.