Mobility records refused by Limerick Council

LIMERICK City and County Council has been criticised after it refused to give information on submissions made to the controversial mobility plan.

The proposal to drive trade in the aftermath of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions caused tension among local traders and advocacy groups disagreeing over the temporary part-pedestrianisation of Catherine Street.

Local activist Kieran Walsh, who wanted to see a car ban happen in the street, wrote to the council seeking details of the 400 submissions, to establish where the balance of opinion lies.

He used Freedom of Information legislation, which allows the request of data freely from national and local governments.

However, in response, he was told retrieving these records would cause “a substantial and unreasonable interference and disruption of the work” of the council departments concerned.

The local authority used section 15.1.c of the Freedom of Information Act 2014 to refuse access to the information.

The former councillor was furious with the refusal and plans to appeal against the decision.

He claimed the council is “ignoring their responsibilities” under the act, pointing out it would take no more than “five to six hours” to redact any personal information. The first five hours of work are covered under FoI.

Asked why he feels the information was refused, Mr Walsh claimed: “It’s because they’ve done nothing with the submissions. It was just a talking shop exercise. They felt they had to publicly consult, they did. But nothing more was done with the information. They were just going through the motions.”

He said frustration is growing in Limerick, and he feels the traders in Catherine Street were being listened to “over and above the general public”.

For their part, the retailers had concerns over the reduction in car parking spaces, restricted access to the car park in Anne Street and what this could all mean for passing trade.

Mr Walsh – who served on the old City Council between 2003 and 2009 – added: “I think there was frustration as well when last week, people woke up to see giant cutlery around town and fish people roaming the streets. It’s funny, but we have councillors coming from Cork having a right go at the city. If you look at Cork, only two weeks ago, its pedestrianisation programme was described as an outrageous success.”

The Corbally man added: “I understand the traders are wary of change. This is their livelihood at stake. But when their consumers are saying this is what they want – we do shop in town, we do use these streets. People need space on their streets. We want to walk on our streets safely. Not on narrow footpaths where you cannot get wheelchairs through safely. It’s time we look at ourselves as a city and see what we can do better.”

The Council declined to comment further.