51 people suspected of having Covid-19 await swab results at Limerick hospital

THERE are 51 people suspected of having Covid-19 awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick - the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There are no patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation at the hospital up to 8pm on Tuesday reveal that the hospital is without a single confirmed case of Covid-19 either in the ICU or any of the departments and wards. There are no suspected cases in the ICU.

The number of confirmed cases across Limerick city and county to date is 589.

Meanwhile, there were 52 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Wednesday morning - 42 in the emergency department and 10 in wards elsewhere in the hospital. This is the highest figure for a hospital in the country.