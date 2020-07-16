Limerick scouts troop go online in lockdown

THE onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has seen one Scout group adopt new and imaginative ways to keep its members engaged. The 23rd Limerick Scouts Group has served Caherdavin since 1973 – but none of the 46 years prior to this one will have been so challenging.

Weekly meetings of the group have been suspended due to the lockdown, leaving the group facing a funding shortfall of €3,000 to maintain their hall at Blackthorn Drive.

While a fundraiser has been launched to help the club, leaders Barry Kennedy and Mike O’Halloran have trooped on, and are providing online activities for the youngsters.

Barry said: “​We've moved our weekly meetings onto Zoom. We have three meetings each week for the different age groups. We've also been trying to find different ways to engage with the kids through that. We are trying to come up with slight variations of our activities and quizzes. We are covering a lot of skills like first aid, navigation and knot-tying.”

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of being in the Scouts – the annual camping trip – didn’t happen.

So it’s meant kids have swapped Cratloe and Curraghchase for camping in their back garden or their living room – while communicating with their peers through the Internet.

But due to the lack of weekly meetings, there has been no money coming into the club in terms of membership subs. And lockdown has also put paid to quiz nights and bag packing fundraisers too.

Despite this, they must still pay for the hall’s upkeep – and put in place special social distancing measures for when they ​can return.

To donate, look up Caherdavin Scouts on www.gofundme.com