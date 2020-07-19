Limerick heritage group has ‘not considered’ judicial bid

THE chairman of An Taisce Limerick has said the heritage group locally has “not considered” taking further action over Curragower House.

There has been disappointment in some quarters after An Bord Pleanala overruled its own inspector and gave the green light to the demolition of the red brick building on Clancy’s Strand. In its place, one living space, three apartments and a cafe are proposed.​

It caused the former chairperson of An Taisce Limerick Michelle Hayes to suggest a High Court judicial review to try and block the national appeals body’s ruling.

But John Logan, who took over from Ms Hayes last year, played down the chances of this happening.

”A judicial review is a highly serious issue. An Taisce Limerick has not considered that as a possibility. We are not opposed to it, but we haven’t actively considered it,” he told the Limerick Leader.

He said judicial reviews – which can cost in the six figures – are “extremely rare”.

They often centre on procedural matters.

“I know An Taisce has done judicial reviews before, but it’s not something they enter into lightly. They do it very reluctantly,” Mr Logan explained.

“If I heard one of my friends was considering initiating a judicial review, my advice would be to be very very careful. It’s hugely expensive. It’s at least a day in court, and they very often last more than a day,” he added.

Councillors had campaigned to have the red-brick building included on a list of protected structures.

But the fact that a planning application was active at the time they decided to do this presented legal problems.

Mr Logan said Curragower House is “integral to an historic streetscape” and warned other historical buildings face the same fate.