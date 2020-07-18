Limerick schools' confirmations ‘on course’ for Greenmount

ALL BETS are off when it comes to normal life this year and Confirmations being held in Limerick Racecourse is yet another example.

The parish of Mungret-Crecora-Raheen is following in the footsteps of Pope John Paul II who celebrated Mass in Limerick Racecourse in 1979. However, this time it will be in Greenmount, not Greenpark – and there definitely won’t be 400,000 in attendance.

Due to the numbers of girls and boys to be confirmed, Canon John O'Shea, fellow priests, teachers and parish volunteers put their heads together and found the perfect solution.

“We sat down and said, ‘Look, we must try and make this happen’. It will be in the open stand in Limerick Racecourse on Saturday, August 15. There will be an altar erected on a mobile unit. We'll have three ceremonies - 10am, 12.30pm and 3.30pm on the Feast of the Assumption which is a nice day to have it. It will be a very joyful celebration please God,” said Canon O’Shea.

They had to think outside the (horse) box as up to 100 are only allowed in churches currently.

“We have big numbers. In St Nessan’s we have 70; Crecora has 57 and in St Paul's there are 60. We have to observe the social distancing rules. We wanted the young people to have the opportunity of having and receiving the sacrament when they were looking forward to doing it all along, ” said Canon O’Shea.

He said they measured the stand and they can only allow two people to come with each child, to allow for a two-metre distance. They will act as proxy for the sponsor, he explained.

“There has been a very positive response,” said Canon O’Shea, who wished to thank fellow priests and teachers for their excellent work in preparing children for the sacrament, and parents, parish volunteers and Limerick Racecourse for their co-operation.

Limerick Racecourse general manager Patrick O'Callaghan said they are looking forward to welcoming the children and their parents to Patrickswell

“We are more than delighted to help in way we can. Canon O’Shea had a look around and was quite happy with the set-up. He has a clear vision of what he wants to do,” said Mr O’Callaghan. He said they tick a number of boxes in that they have a roof overhead but you are also out in the fresh air.

“If anybody has an interest in trying to hold anything at Limerick Racecourse we will only be too happy to have a chat with them. There is no template for what is going on at the moment,” said Mr O’Callaghan.