Local Castles may yet ‘stay open’ if plan approved

KING John's Castle and Bunratty Castle & Folk Park maybe able to remain open this winter, if a submission to government from the Shannon Group is successful.

In response to queries from the Limerick Leader, Shannon Group has confirmed that it has already made a submission to Government seeking funding for its Shannon Heritage sites in particular King John’s Castle and Bunratty Castle & Folk Park.

It says it has done so to assist the long-term survival of these key heritage operations in the context of the collapse in international visitors due to the catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for Shannon Group said that maintaining the viability of these and its other visitor sites for its employees, visitors and the region’s tourist industry is of paramount concern to it.

Pressed on the amount being sought the spokesperson confirmed that a ‘multi-million euro’ support package is required to address the situation.

The move comes on top of earlier submissions the Group made on behalf of Shannon Heritage for continuation of the Government liquidity measures such as the temporary wage subsidy scheme, elevation of commercial rates, reduced rate of VAT, and capital funding for the redevelopment of one of its main attractions Bunratty Folk Park. These measures were sought to mitigate the devastating losses incurred across the Shannon Heritage portfolio of sites due to the catastrophic negative impact of COVID-19 on tourism. These sites rely heavily on overseas visitors for more than 70% of its visitors and revenue over the year.

With continued travel restrictions and quarantine in place, few international tourists in Ireland, and unlikely to be for the remainder of this year, the spokesperson said: “Unfortunately even with an anticipated surge in domestic visitors it will not compensate for the lack of international visitors.

In fact, domestic tourism numbers booked to visit these sites between now and the end of August have been very poor. Despite an extensive national marketing campaign by Shannon Heritage, it is continuing to lose money on these sites.

Shannon Group emphasised that it is working with Government to assess all available options and is doing everything it can to protect these sites but given the financial position of Shannon Heritage as a result of COVID-19, it is not financially possible for the attractions to remain open beyond August 31 without Government funding to cover these operational losses.

Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan welcomed the news about the submission to government for funding but says she still supports £calls to examine if our main local monument and heritage site would be better protected for its sustainability into the future under the OPW instead of being at risk to commercial decisions such as what has happened with Shannon Group.”