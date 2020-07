BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick but 32 more cases nationwide

THERE has been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the fourth day-in-a-row. The figure for confirmed cases in the city and county remains at 589.

While there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the HPSC has been notified of 32 more confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,670 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, July 13, 523,277 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 49,264 tests were carried out. 157 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.3%.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Knowing the symptoms of Covid-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing this disease.

“Symptoms associated with Covid-19 can be similar to other common ailments. I would urge anyone experiencing symptoms to assume it is Covid-19, in the first instance, until a GP or test tells you otherwise.

“Keep informed on symptoms and updates on Covid-19 in the community using reputable sites such as hse.ie and gov.ie/health.”