Limerick school of art and design to display final year student's work at LCGA

From today, the Limerick public will have the opportunity to view first-hand the final year work of Limerick School of Art & Design, LIT, 2020 Fine Art Graduates, at the Limerick City Gallery of Art (LCGA).

A partnership between LSAD Fine Art Department and LCGA has allowed for the creative final year graduate show 'Physical Impact' to go on display in the Limerick art gallery on Perry Square.

In May, LSAD’s final year students were forced to overcome the limitations set by a world pandemic and launch their end of year showcase on a special online platform www.lsadgraduates.ie, unable to host the renowned graduate show on the Clare Street, Campus.

With Covid 19 restrictions now easing, 36 of the Fine Art graduates will display their work for the ten days (inclusive) from July 15 to July 26 Social Distancing in the large ground floor will allow up to 40 people at a time return to the gallery and enjoy the art on display.

Physical Impact will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 12 noon to 5pm on Sunday, from July 15 to July 26, 2020 and all the work on show will be for sale.

Meanwhile the complete LSAD Graduate Showcase can still be enjoyed on www.lsadgraduates.ie.