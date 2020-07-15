Limerick Mayor urges businesses to look at 'ReStart Grant'

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick is urging micro and small business owners to look at applying for the ReStart Grant to help affray costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Apply here:

The grant scheme amounts to direct grant aid of between a minimum of €2,000 to €10,000, based on commercial rates bill from 2019. The grant, administered by Limerick City and County Council is to help businesses with the costs associated with reopening and reemploying workers following the Covid-19 closures.

So far, 1,032 grants have been processed with €4.46 million in payments going direct to Limerick businesses. Average payments are €4,510 per business with Limerick having paid out the highest amount of money in the country.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “As a small business owner I understand the worry and confusion brought about by Covid-19. Some futures are uncertain and it is difficult to live with the ‘not knowing’.”

“The ReStart Grant will help allay some of the costs associated with re-opening or keeping a business operational and re-connecting with employees and customers. The grant could be used to defray ongoing fixed costs, e.g. utilities, insurance, refurbishment or for measures to ensure employee and customer safety.”

It is available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or fewer, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover out to 30 June 2020.

The business must have suffered a projected 25%+ loss in revenue from 01 April to 30 June 2020, and must commit to remain open or to reopen if it was closed.