Man arrested and charged in relation to Limerick burglary

Limerick Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Limerick City on July 13, 2020. At around 3.45am, Gardaí from Mayorstone Park received a report that a restaurant on New Road in Thomondgate had been broken into.

Gardaí attended and saw a group running from the back of the premises. Following a foot chase Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his late teens. A sum of cash was also recovered.

He was brought to Henry Street Garda and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court later.