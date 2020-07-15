Cranberries and Coronas' to join forces for RTE concert

On Saturday July 26, Irish music fans will be treated to a one-off live music extravaganza, as bands come together across the country in support of Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians (AIST) Hardship Fund.

Produced for RTÉ by ShinAWil, Songs from An Empty Room promises over two hours of top-class musical performances, broadcast into homes from much-loved venues around the country, including, Dolan’s in Limerick, The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Cyprus Avenue in Cork, INEC in Killarney and Galway’s Roisin Dubh.

Presented by Eoghan McDermott and Jenny Greene, viewers at home will be treated to performances from some of Ireland’s best bands, including a special performance from Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) with Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas).

The show, which will broadcast from 8.30pm-10.45pm on RTÉ2, will also air on RTÉ 2FM, and will be streaming live and on-demand on RTÉ Player. Hosts Eoghan McDermott and Jenny Greene will be in situ, interviewing a number of the featured artists in The Olympia Theatre, and other performances will take place in various famous live music events across the country.

Other acts to feature - Aimée : Denise Chaila : Eve Belle : Fia Moon : Gavin James : Jafaris James Vincent McMorrow : Lisa McHugh : Lyra : Mother DJs, Picture This : Sorcha Richardson : Soulé : The Academic : The Blizzards : The Coronas: The Stunning

A memorable, poignant, and historical night of music in these extraordinary times, the broadcast will also feature footage from behind-the-scenes in Ireland’s event industry, with a focus on the people whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Songs from An Empty Room, Saturday, July 25th on RTÉ2, RTÉ 2FM, and RTÉ Player at 08.30pm.