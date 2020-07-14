Gardaí seize car going 'wrong way' towards Limerick tunnel
Limerick Gardaí seized a car last evening which was being driven by an uninsured driver. Run of the mill you might think, but in this unique case, the car was also "driving on the wrong side of dual carriageway approaching Limerick Tunnel"
It is unclear as to how the motorist ended up on the wrong side of the motorway, or for how long, but the Gardaí intervened in time to make the situation safe. Proceedings are to follow.
Limerick Garda RPU stopped this car driving on the wrong side of dual carriageway approaching Limerick Tunnel. Driver had No Insurance.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 14, 2020
