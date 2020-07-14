Limerick councillor wants zone for scrambler bikes

A LIMERICK councillor has called for a special area where youngsters can learn about the care and maintenance of scrambler bikes.

Independent City West member Elisa O’Donovan made the suggestion at a special meeting of the metropolitan district where the issue of the controversial vehicles were brought up.

Members recounted several incidents where “joyriders” have caused “intolerable” conditions for some residents, with Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson warning: “It’s only a matter of time before someone gets killed”.

But Cllr O’Donovan believes that if a facility was in place to learn about care and maintenance, it could bring about changes.

“It’s a significant issue in our city putting lives at risk, potentially those of young people and people using footpaths. Something needs to done about it. I’d suggest a special facility to learn about care and maintenance, as policing is not working,” she said.

Many councillors also complained about youngsters on scooters, saying that these motors can often be more dangerous than scramblers as they run without much sound.

But Cllr O’Donovan added she is keen a different policy exists for scooters and scramblers.

“Scooters are used by people to get to work in the hospital. They do need to be legislated for, but I do not like the idea of them being lumped together with scramblers,” she said.

Cllr Benson proposed at the special meeting that local authority members contact Transport Minister Eamon Ryan calling for the introduction of legislation banning the use of both scramblers and scooters in urban housing estates, and give gardai the power to enforce the legislation “as a matter of urgency”.

But metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely argued there is no need for this, pointing out that it’s already covered in section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, 1994.

She also said she had met Sgt Adrian Whelan, Roxboro garda station, who confirmed extra resources were going to be deployed to tackle the issue of scrambler bikes.

Cllr John Costelloe said: “The people of St Mary’s Park, Garryowen and Southill are suffering horrendously with these joyriders. It’s just intolerable for them. Lasy year. a Sinn Fein bill was nobbled by Fianna Fail – but this would have tackled scooters and scramblers.”

Councillor James Collins suggested with the Joint Policing Committee meeting taking place at the end of next week, perhaps the issue could be brought up then with the local force’s top brass.

Northside councillor Conor Sheehan, who was one of five councillors to request a special meeting, conceded: “Unless we have [chief superintendent] Ger Roche or [Justice Minister] Helen McEntee here, this is a futile exercise.”

“Thomondgate is like the Silicon Valley at present, people are flying around on scooters all over the place. At least you can hear scramblers – scooters are much worse as you don’t hear them coming up behind you,” he said.

Fellow northside councillor Kieran O’Hanlon says he has seen some “horrific” examples of people using electric scooters.

“There have been some terrible sights. I have seen mothers and children in pyjamas going along the wrong side of the road. It’s a total and utter responsibility issue,” he said.

The matter was deferred to next week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.