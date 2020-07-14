Motorist facing prosecution for driving at high speed near scene of fatal Limerick collision
The incident occurred at Hyde Road
THE driver of a high-powered car is facing a mandatory disqualification after he was caught travelling at more than twice the speed limit.
The motorist, who was allegedly driving at 120km/h in a 50km/h zone at Hyde Road, has been charged, under the provisions of the Road Traffic Act, with dangerous driving.
Limerick Garda RPU stopped & arrested this motorist for Dangerous Driving, driver was detected at a speed of 120km/h in 50km/h zone residential area.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 13, 2020
Court proceedings to follow#SlowDown#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/DhgrwgfOm6
If convicted in the district court, the driver faces a mandatory prison sentence and a possible prison sentence.
The incident occurred close to where two young men died following a fatal collision on June 26.
Highlighting the etection on social media, a garda spokesperson said: “Please slow down, a collision at that speed would have devastating consequences.”