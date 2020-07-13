25 people suspected of having Covid-19 await test results at Limerick hospital

THERE are no patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

Latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation at the hospital up to 8pm on Sunday reveal that the hospital is without a single confirmed case of Covid-19 either in the ICU or any of the departments and wards. There are two suspected cases however, in the ICU.

There are 25 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

The number of confirmed cases across Limerick city and county to date is 589.

Meanwhile, there were 56 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning - 37 in the emergency department and 19 in wards elsewhere in the hospital. This is the highest figure for a hospital in the country.