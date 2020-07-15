Limerick Gardaí warn public over holiday accommodation scam
GARDAI are advising those planning staycations over the coming weeks to be vigilant when booking accomodation – either online or over the phone.
“People are booking through rental agencies and privately, they are booking houses, apartments, mobile homes and campervans. No matter what you’re booking if there is money involved make sure that the person you are dealing with is legitimate,” said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on