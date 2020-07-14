Limerick historian wants details of a lease attached to park entrances

A LOCAL historian wants to see the by-laws updated to reflect a 140-year-old lease in place at the People’s Park.

Dr​ Tadhg Moloney, from Gouldavoher, has been appalled to see groups of people using the popular park for public meetings due to a need for social distancing during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Now, he wants to see the details of a lease of 1877 attached on all entrances to the park.

The agreement between the Earl of Limerick, the old Limerick Corporation and the Richard Russell Memorial Committee, is valid for 500 years, and stated that any “religious or political assemblage” be prohibited.

“Nor shall they permit any theatrical exhibitions nor equestrian circuses to be held, erected, given constructed or exhibited,” it adds.

Dr Moloney says he has witnessed a number of meetings in the park, some very political in nature.

“This park is generally for the relaxation of people away from the hustle and bustle of life. You're not going to get away from that if you're holding meetings here,” he said.

The historian says the by-laws said: “I feel a notification on this should be put in the by-laws. This is not the same as other parks. This is the first public park which was opened in Limerick. Then, these people cannot say they were not aware they were not allowed to hold meetings of any description in the park, be it religious, political or otherwise. Or theatrical exhibitions”

Dr Moloney was incensed in the past after Limerick City and County Council leased the People’s Park to private companies, including the World Barbecue Championship, which took place in early 2018.

This event saw people pay up to €10 a day to enter.

“It was never given for the use of private property. It was given for the use of the people of Limerick so they could relax and enjoy the amenity. No money is supposed to be made from it,” he said then.

He added despite the lease referring to the old Limerick Corporation, it remains viable.

Limerick Corporation was abolished in 2001, becoming Limerick City Council. In 2014, the local authority merged with neighbouring Limerick County Council to form Limerick City and County Council.​

“This is an amalgamation of two councils. When this was written, the County Council didn't exist. It was the City Council only,” Dr Moloney said.

The council has previously declined to comment, but it has in the past outlined that it ‘does not charge a fee’ for events in its public parks.

Edmund Christopher Pery, the seventh Earl of Limerick notionally leases the park to the local authority.

Based in Britain, he has held the honorific title since 2003.