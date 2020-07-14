Limerick's Rubberbandits 'immortalised' in action figure form

YOU know you’ve truly made it when you’ve been immortalised in action figure form. And that’s the case for Limerick comedy and hip-hop duo The Rubberbandits.

A one-of-a-kind custom-made set of Blindboy and Mr Chrome Rubberbandits figures are on sale on Etsy, the global online marketplace focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies.

Priced at €58.45, the handmade figures are complete with the signature plastic bags covering the duo’s faces.

“These are custom figures and in no way professional. Not toys, meant for display purposes only,” the description on the site states.

Each figurine comes in a flexi case for shelf display.

“Please look at photos before you purchase. I can not be there to dry your tears when you yet again come to the realisation you purchased pure tat from off the internet,” the description continues in jest, adding “But it is ‘one-of-a-kind tat’ to impress your easy to impress friends!”

The seller, MrCookeCustomz, has also made and sold a number of other action figures based on famous people including Tony Soprano who sells for €116.89.

The Rubberbandits came to the attention of the public back in 2010 with the release of their Horse Outside video.

Blindboy is enjoying great success with his podcast The Blindboy Podcast which features short fiction, interviews and comedy.

And in recent weeks the mask wearing Limerick man has encouraged people to stay protected against Covid-19 by wearing a face covering. “Wear a cotton face covering to protect others, not yourself. If you don't wear yours it makes another person's effort null,” he tweeted.