Section of Limerick's Southern Greenway closed for maintenance works
Limerick City and County Council have today advised that the section of the Great Southern Greenway from Ardagh Station Road to Newcastle West (including the section from Station House to Bishops Court) will be closed from Monday July 13, 2020 to October 23, 2020.
According to the council, this "temporary Greenway closure" is necessary to enable upgrade works and they have apologised for any inconvenience caused.
