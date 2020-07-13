Limerick assault victim sustained serious hand injury in daytime attack

A YOUNG man has been jailed for his role in a daytime assault which left another man with a permanent hand injury.

Donnacha Scully, 21, of Rostreavor Park, Caherdavin has admitted assaulting the 29-year-old at Merchant’s Quay, Limerick on November 11, 2018.

He has also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife at Crosbie Row, off Nicholas Street, later on the same day.

Detective Gardai Shaun O’Hagan said the victim, who was punched and kicked repeatedly after being knocked to the ground, sustained a “serious laceration to his left arm” and subsequently underwent plastic surgery at Cork University Hospital.

He said Mr Scully was in the company of another man – Mr X – who approached the injured party as he was walking with a friend to the railway station shortly after 2pm.

Mr X confronted him and claimed he owed €50 to his brother. The detective said the victim did not know Mr X who then punched him “suddenly and without provocation”.

When he fought back, Mr X produced a knife and charged at him.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said both Mr Scully and Mr X then chased the victim as he attempted to escape and CCTV footage shows the accused punching him and kicking him on the ground.

While Mr Scully was found with the blue-handled flick knife a short time later, it was accepted that it was Mr X who has used it and caused the injury.

Barrister Eimear Carey said her client is ashamed of his actions which, she said , were not premeditated. “He’s not proud of it, he acted like a scumbag,” she said adding that he was highly intoxicated.

Imposing a two and-a-half year prison sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the defendant’s “appalling” previous record was an aggravating factor.

He added that such incidents are “far too common” and that those who engage in such behaviour must bear the responsibilities of their actions.