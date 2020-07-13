Night work planned to upgrade sewerage system in Limerick city centre

OVERNIGHT works to upgrade the sewer system in O’Connell Street are set to take place for the next five weeks.

From tonight, and between 7pm and 7am on weeknights, Irish Water will be continuing with the works which will see odour issues addressed, a reduction in sewer flooding and an upgrade of the sewers for the long-term benefit of businesses and residents in the centre.

Since the upgrade works kicked off in May, structural repairs to the original stone culvert have been completed.

The remaining works involve the construction of access shafts which will allow future access without the requirement for further excavation on the street.

These are being completed ahead of the start of the revitalisation of O’Connell Street.

Due to supply chain issues resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a delay of two weeks in obtaining the structural steel required to complete the construction of the remaining access shafts.

The works programme has therefore been extended by two weeks with completion now expected in mid-August.

The temporary closure of businesses and consequent reduction in traffic volumes due to Covid-19 meant that the first phase of works on the project could be carried out without the requirement for any night works.

But with traffic volumes now returning to previous levels and in order to complete the works in a safe and efficient manner, Irish Water is planning the remainder of the work to be carried out under a programme of night works.

Mark O’Duffy, wastewater network programme regional lead with Irish Water said: "We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their continued patience and cooperation while we deliver this vital project in Limerick city centre. We regret any inconvenience these necessary works may cause.”

For further information, you can contact the project team on 1890 25 22 61 during office hours from 8am-5pm or email customerservice@gmcirl.com.