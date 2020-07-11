Irish Water clears ‘severe’ blockages from Limerick pipes

IRISH Water is reminding Limerick people to think about what they flush down the loo due to severe blockages caused by wet wipes in treatment plants.

A spokesperson said unlike toilet paper, wipes do not break down when flushed.

“Instead they can clump together to form blockages in sewer pipes and in wastewater treatment systems. This can cause sewer overflows in our towns and villages and pollution in our waterways and beaches,” they said.

In recent weeks, blockages caused by wipes (pictured) and other materials have been cleared from treatment systems in Abbeyfeale, Newcastle West, Askeaton, Rathkeale, Croagh and Dromcollogher.

This is a problem experienced right across the country, with hundreds of such blockages having to be cleared every week.

"We know that people are using more wipes than ever to keep hands and surfaces clean and prevent the spread of Covid-19. While it is important we all follow the HSE guidelines on handwashing and coughing etiquette we are reminding people to dispose of wipes correctly," said Anna Brosnan, Irish Water’s wastewater operations lead for Limerick.