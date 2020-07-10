Temperatures could hit 20 degrees in Limerick this weekend!
It will be mild and dry this weekend
THE mercury is set to rise in Limerick this weekend, following several days of chilly weather.
According to its latest forecast, Met Éireann says it will be mostly dry across the city and county on Saturday and Sunday with some long clear spells.
However, it will be cloudy in places which may reduce the amount of sunshine.
“Milder than recent days with highs of 16 to 20 degrees, in a light, gentle westerly breeze,” reads the forecast.
While, the weekend may be pleasant, Met Éireann says there will a cloudy, wet start to Monday with rain and drizzle clearing eastwards.
Pollen Forecast— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 10, 2020
A moderate pollen risk can be expected over the next couple of days, possibly rising to high over the weekend as the weather becomes drier and warmer. Fungal spores at a moderate to high risk.
For more information visit: https://t.co/Mk9TzkcVhq pic.twitter.com/dCf5GbpE9r
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on