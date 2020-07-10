Temperatures could hit 20 degrees in Limerick this weekend!

THE mercury is set to rise in Limerick this weekend, following several days of chilly weather.

According to its latest forecast, Met Éireann says it will be mostly dry across the city and county on Saturday and Sunday with some long clear spells.

However, it will be cloudy in places which may reduce the amount of sunshine.

“Milder than recent days with highs of 16 to 20 degrees, in a light, gentle westerly breeze,” reads the forecast.

While, the weekend may be pleasant, Met Éireann says there will a cloudy, wet start to Monday with rain and drizzle clearing eastwards.